NBA Star Makes Decision On Kanye West's Agency

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kanye West looks on as he watches as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Adidas announced that it's ending its partnership with Kanye West, also known as Ye, because he has made a plethora of offensive and antisemitic comments.

Adidas will lose a net income of $246 million this year because it's ending its relationship with West.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown signed with West's sports marketing agency in May. As a result, he was asked about this situation.

Brown made it clear that he condemns West's recent remarks. However, he'll remain a client of Donda Sports.

"A lot of time goes into creating an entity or organization. The reason why I signed with Donda Sports, it represented education, it represented activism, disruption, it represented single-parent households, and a lot more people are involved in something like that," Brown said, via The Boston Globe. "A lot of people that I work with, work with their families, build love and respect for, spending time in the summer. A lot of people involved. That’s what the organization from my vantage point from Donda Sports represented.

"I think it continues to represent that and it’s a sensitive topic for a lot of people. But a lot of stuff you see me doing in the community and you’ve already seen me doing in the community is a direct translation from what that organization has stood for."

Donda Sports also has Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald as a client. His future with the agency is unclear.

Per Donda Sports' mission statement, the agency's goal is to provide "holistic support to athletes during and beyond their sports career."