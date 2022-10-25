NBA Star Makes Decision On Kanye West's Agency
On Tuesday, Adidas announced that it's ending its partnership with Kanye West, also known as Ye, because he has made a plethora of offensive and antisemitic comments.
Adidas will lose a net income of $246 million this year because it's ending its relationship with West.
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown signed with West's sports marketing agency in May. As a result, he was asked about this situation.
Brown made it clear that he condemns West's recent remarks. However, he'll remain a client of Donda Sports.
"A lot of time goes into creating an entity or organization. The reason why I signed with Donda Sports, it represented education, it represented activism, disruption, it represented single-parent households, and a lot more people are involved in something like that," Brown said, via The Boston Globe. "A lot of people that I work with, work with their families, build love and respect for, spending time in the summer. A lot of people involved. That’s what the organization from my vantage point from Donda Sports represented.
"I think it continues to represent that and it’s a sensitive topic for a lot of people. But a lot of stuff you see me doing in the community and you’ve already seen me doing in the community is a direct translation from what that organization has stood for."
Donda Sports also has Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald as a client. His future with the agency is unclear.
Per Donda Sports' mission statement, the agency's goal is to provide "holistic support to athletes during and beyond their sports career."