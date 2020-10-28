NBA Star Players Are Reportedly Pushing For 1 Start Date

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green made headlines with his comments about the upcoming NBA schedule.

Reports suggested December 22 would be the kickoff of the 2020-21 season. Green made it clear he and other Lakers players wouldn’t take the floor if that was the case.

“If we start in December, I think most guys [are like], ‘I’m not going to be there,'” Green told The Ringer NBA Show podcast Monday. “If I had to guess, because we have a lot of vets on our team, it’s not like we have a lot of young guys or rookies … to have that quick of a restart, I wouldn’t expect to see [LeBron] there.”

Well, Green isn’t the only one who thinks this way. According to a new report from NBA insider Chris Haynes, players are pushing for a new start date.

“Substantial faction of players and star players pushing for NBA season to start Jan. 18 — MLK Day — with a free-agency commencement of Dec. 1,” he reported on Twitter.

Last week, the NBA shared plans for a pre-Christmas Day start and a 72-game regular-season schedule.

The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title on October 11. It’s clear Green and others within the Lakers locker room aren’t quite ready to get back on the floor just yet.

We’ll have to wait and see what the NBA decides to do.