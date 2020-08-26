NBA Star Players React To The Bucks Boycotting Game 5

On Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks made history when the team decided to boycott Game 5 of its playoff series against the Orlando Magic.

Shortly before the game was set to tip off at 4:00 p.m. ET, the Bucks didn’t take the floor for warm-ups. Players from the Magic eventually left the court after the Bucks didn’t show up.

Just minutes after the news was announced, players from around the league weighed in. Denver Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray was one of the first to make his voice heard.

“WE DEMAND JUSTICE!!!” he said on Twitter.

WE DEMAND JUSTICE!!! — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) August 26, 2020

Not long after, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell took to Twitter with a special message of his own.

Murray and Mitchell have been enemies on the court over the past few weeks as the Nuggets and Jazz do battle. However, the two stood together on Wednesday afternoon following the Bucks’ historic decision.

The boycott comes in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police over the weekend. Blake, a 29-year-old Black man in Kenosha, Wis., was shot multiple times in his back by police officers as he tried to enter his vehicle on Sunday.

Blake’s family claims he was trying to break up a fight before the shooting. He was paralyzed – perhaps permanently – from the waist down as a result of the shooting.

We’ll have to wait and see if other NBA teams make the same decision as the Bucks.