NBA Star Speaks Out On Brittney Griner: Fans React

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia following her detainment at the airport earlier this year.

In recent weeks, several players from the WNBA and NBA have begun to speak out.

This week, legendary NBA star Carmelo Anthony called on the U.S. government to do more.

"Today is the 105th day that our friend, sister, teammate, Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia. Day 105! It is time to bring her home! Let’s bring attention to this matter by sharing BG’s story and signing the petition," he tweeted.

Fans of Griner appreciate the move by Anthony.

"Melo is one of first male athletes to take on Brittney Griner’s cause. The effort is intended to press the White House to cut a deal that would bring her home," ESPN's TJ Quinn tweeted.

"Carmelo Anthony one of the few still talking about Brittney Griner. This alone speaks volumes," one fan tweeted.

"FREE Brittney Griner!" one fan added.

Hopefully Griner will be brought home soon.