There’s 1 NBA Start Date Gaining Serious Momentum Right Now

The NBA just wrapped up its deeply strange 2019-20 season, finishing in the Orlando Bubble. The Los Angeles Lakers took home the NBA title, the fourth for superstar LeBron James.

We don’t know when the 2020-21 season will begin at this point. The players won’t get a full offseason, obviously, and there have been questions about how close to a true 82 game regular season we’ll get. This could also continue to cascade and impact 2021-22 as well.

An answer has to come soon, and according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. He has spoken to three NBA players who say that it’s looking like the year will begin on Dec. 21.

This plan has been floated for some time. According to a report by The Athletic, the league has been targeting the Dec. 22 date to start the season. The proposal would bring a 72-game season, 10 fewer than a normal NBA regular season.

Very small sample size, but three NBA players reached by AP this afternoon said they believe opening night for the 2020-21 season will be Dec. 22 — as has been suggested now for the last several days. None of the three expressed a problem with that. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 4, 2020

Shams Charania’s report mentions a plan for the season to end in time for the 2021 Olympics, allowing players to prepare to represent the United States in that event. The timeframe also allows the NBA to play its popular Christmas Day slate, which has become a tradition for the league in recent years.

Of course, nothing has been decided yet. Adam Silver has also acknowledged the possibility of starting in January, in a recent interview with Bob Costas for CNN.

In any event, the December time frame puts the season just under two months away. We should find out the plan soon enough.