Report: Many NBA Teams Are 'Scared' Of Top Prospect

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

With the NBA Draft Lottery taking place this Tuesday night, it appears there are some concerns around the league about Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren.

According to John Goodman of Stadium, many NBA general managers are scared to take Holmgren. They're also "terrified" to pass on him.

During a recent episode of "The Field of 68," Rob Dauster pointed out Holmgren's flaws heading into the pros.

"The biggest one is he's not going to be able to hold his ground physically, which wouldn't be a problem if you can trust, on the offensive end of the floor, that he'd be able to take advantage of someone who is bigger and more physical than him," Dauster said. "He's a great shooter. You're never going to be able to contend his release because of how high it is. But for someone with that level of skill and that level of handle, I don't know how he's going to be able to create separation on his shots."

In his only season at Gonzaga, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.

Holmgren has a unique frame to say the least. He also has a very versatile skillset, knocking down 39 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Most analysts expect Holmgren to be a top-five pick in this year's draft. It'll be interesting to see if these league-wide concerns impact his stock.