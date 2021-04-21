NBA Top Shot Announces New ‘Premium’ Pack Drop

Another major NBA Top Shot drop will take place before the week is out.

According to an official statement on Wednesday afternoon, the up-and-coming digital moment creators announced that collectors will have a chance to land “Premium Packs” on Thursday, April 22. The release will allow for some of the most dedicated NBA Top Shot fans to haul in some more unique moments.

There will be 17,427 Premium packs for collectors and they will go for $99 each.

However, like many of the drops in the past, this latest release will come with a set of requirements to meet in order to be eligible to receive a pack. Collectors will need to meet one of the following guidelines in order to qualify on Thursday:

Own 1+ Metallic Gold LE Moments

Own 2+ Rare Moments

Own 15+ Moments

Additionally, collectors must also have spent at least $99 on the NBA Top Shot Marketplace, excluding pack purchases.

Not just any packs. PREMIUM Packs 🙌🏼 Mark your calendars for TOMORROW on Thursday, April 22 at 2pm PDT/5pm EDT 🗓 Premium Packs have returned for their second drop of Series 2 💯 We will announce when collectors can join the queue 👀 Blog post: https://t.co/Dqz2nt8wSP pic.twitter.com/WPZ57P79TI — NBA Top Shot (@nbatopshot) April 21, 2021

Here’s more on the “Premium Pack” from the official NBA Top Shot release:

This set, a minted repository of the top impact players that combine to define their squads, features stars, rookies and key rotation pieces from all 30 teams in the league. In addition to a guaranteed rare Metallic Gold LE (Series 2) Moment — each numbered to 499 — every pack will also contain five Base Set Moments from Series 2. A total of 245 different Base Set Moments will be available in Premium Packs, including 31 all-new Moments and 16 players making their NBA Top Shot debuts.

The Premium Packs will be available on Thursday, April 22 at 5:00 p.m. ET, with the waiting room opening 30 minutes earlier.