NBA Will Reportedly Paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ On Orlando Courts

A view of the NBA Playoffs logo on the Denver Nuggets court.DENVER, CO - APRIL 23: The court is ready for action as the Golden State Warriors prepare to face the Denver Nuggets during Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2013 NBA Playoffs at the Pepsi Center on April 23, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The NBA is reportedly planning on painting “Black Lives Matter” on the courts in Orlando, per ESPN insiders Ramona Shelburne and Zach Lowe.

The NBA’s 2019-20 season resumption is just over a month away. The league has invited 22 teams to Orlando. Each team will play eight regular-season games before the playoffs. The last eight games will determine seeding, particularly the last couple seeds in each conference.

There are some concerns fans and analysts have concerning the resumed play. The obvious concern is the COVID-19 pandemic. While several states have drastically improved in past weeks, the state of Florida has seen a major spike in coronavirus cases. Fortunately, the NBA has implemented thorough protocol to ensure the health and safety of the players participating in the season’s resumption.

Another concern that has arisen, particularly from players, is ongoing Black Lives Matter protests. Some feel resuming basketball would be ignoring important social activism currently taking place.

But the NBA is doing all it can to allow players to continue expressing themselves. The league will reportedly paint “Black Lives Matter” on the courts in Orlando.

This is a major step for the NBA to take. The league is also considering allowing players to customize their name on the back of jerseys to allow for statements to be made on important social matters.

Silver has often been regarded as the most progressive sports commissioner – his latest reported plans seem to reflect that.

The NBA is working hard to ensure it represents its players and their concerns.


