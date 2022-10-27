NBA World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 31: The NBA logo is pictured on a Wilson brand basketball during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

No NBA team has been more disappointing to start the 2022-23 season than the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers, who entered the season with championship aspirations, have started the season 1-4.

It's still early, of course, but following last season's playoff disappointment, fans have had it with head coach Doc Rivers.

Many have taken to social media to call for Rivers' firing following Wednesday night's loss to the Toronto Raptors.

"The last time the Sixers played the Raptors they had a worse roster and were in worse health and beat the s--- out of em. Now they look like they've never played basketball before. Fire Doc," one fan wrote.

"The Sixers lost but the Phillies are in the World Series so it’s almost like I don’t even care. Fire Doc Rivers," another fan added.

"Fire Doc while there’s still time," one fan added.

"I’m not gonna be able to see how good this team actually is until we Fire Doc," another fan wrote.

Will the Sixers make a move?