NBA World Celebrating Allen Iverson On Tuesday
It's a big day in the Iverson household. NBA legend Allen Iverson is celebrating his 47th birthday.
"Join us in wishing a Happy 47th Birthday to 11x #NBAAllStar, 4x NBA scoring champ, 2000-01 NBA MVP & 75th Anniversary Team member, Allen Iverson! #NBABDAY #NBA75," NBA History tweeted.
Iverson isn't just a legend; he's an icon in the basketball community.
The all-time great checks in at No. 31 on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.
Here's what ESPN has to say about him:
A cultural icon as much as he was a basketball player, Iverson inspired a generation of prospects who followed him in sharing their true, authentic self -- rather than an airbrushed corporate image -- once they made it to the big time. While AI first made a splash with his crossover dribble, his game came to be defined for the grit and tenacity he showed as a 6-foot, 165-pound guard putting his body on the line among giants. -- McMenamin
Fans are taking to Twitter today to wish the NBA legend happy birthday.
Happy birthday, A.I.! We hope it's a good one.