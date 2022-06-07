NBA World Celebrating Allen Iverson On Tuesday

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 10: American former basketball player Allen Iverson receives interview during rehearsal for 2018 Double 11 Global Shopping Festival on November 10, 2018 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

It's a big day in the Iverson household. NBA legend Allen Iverson is celebrating his 47th birthday.

"Join us in wishing a Happy 47th Birthday to 11x #NBAAllStar, 4x NBA scoring champ, 2000-01 NBA MVP & 75th Anniversary Team member, Allen Iverson! #NBABDAY #NBA75," NBA History tweeted.

Iverson isn't just a legend; he's an icon in the basketball community.

The all-time great checks in at No. 31 on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

Here's what ESPN has to say about him:

A cultural icon as much as he was a basketball player, Iverson inspired a generation of prospects who followed him in sharing their true, authentic self -- rather than an airbrushed corporate image -- once they made it to the big time. While AI first made a splash with his crossover dribble, his game came to be defined for the grit and tenacity he showed as a 6-foot, 165-pound guard putting his body on the line among giants. -- McMenamin



Fans are taking to Twitter today to wish the NBA legend happy birthday.

Happy birthday, A.I.! We hope it's a good one.