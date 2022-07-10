NBA World Debating 'Best' Version Of LeBron James

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

LeBron James has logged 19 seasons in his legendary NBA career. He's won a ring for each of his three franchises and made eight straight NBA Finals appearance.

But when did King James peak?

A fan sparked the debate on Twitter by asking which iteration of James was the "best version." Was it his first foray with the Cleveland Cavaliers? His four stellar seasons with the Miami Heat? A triumphant return home to Ohio? Or his current run with the Los Angeles Lakers?

Fans are torn, but most have narrowed down the choices to two.

Some believe James reached his prime when joining forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in South Beach. The trio won the Eastern Conference all four years together, winning two titles.

Others, however, think James cemented his legacy by going back to Cleveland and rallying from a 3-1 deficit to beat a Golden Warriors squad that earned a season-record 73 victories.

According to Basketball-Reference, James actually had his best season in terms of win shares and player efficiency rating when winning the first of consecutive MVP awards in 2008-09. The Orlando Magic knocked Cleveland out of the Eastern Conference Finals despite James averaging 38.5 points per game during the series.

LeBron's scoring efficiency peaked in Miami, where he averaged 25.5 points per game with a 62.2 true-shooting percentage.

Yet it's hard to top the moment of guiding Cleveland to its first NBA title. James also likely would have won more than one with the Cavs if he didn't have to annually deal with a Warriors superteam.

Unsurprisingly, his current home didn't receive much consideration following a disastrous 2021-22 campaign. But James steered the Lakers to a 2020 title with 27.4 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game during the postseason.

There might not be a wrong answer to this seemingly impossible question. When was James at his best?