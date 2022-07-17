NBA World Debating Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 01: Charlotte Hornets assitant coach, Patrick Ewing, during their game at Time Warner Cable Arena on November 1, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

LeBron or Jordan? Magic or Bird? Some NBA arguments will last a lifetime.

Patrick Ewing or Karl Malone is not one of those famous debates. Not until now.

On Saturday night, The Ringer's Wosny Lambre posed the question on Twitter after arguing the manner at a bar. Both big men are Hall of Famers with a long list of accolades, but no championships. But which one had a better career?

The numbers support Malone, who ranks third on the NBA's all-time scoring leaderboard. He also retired with a higher player efficiency rating and far more win shares than Ewing, per Pro Basketball Reference.

However, as Lambre noted, Ewing didn't play alongside John Stockton. That led many to side with the New York Knicks center over the Utah Jazz power forward.

Meanwhile, others didn't have any interest in considering Malone's basketball merits given his off-court history. When he was a 20-year-old college student, Malone impregnated a 13-year-old girl. The family declined to press charges for statutory rape.

Lambre's question has nevertheless sparked considerable social-media conversation into Sunday.