NBA World Frustrated By Latest Becky Hammon Developments

NBA assistant coach Becky Hammon has been involved in several teams’ search for a new head coach this off-season. Yet, as of Sunday, she is still an assistant.

The Portland Trail Blazers are the latest NBA team to pass on Hammon. Instead, they’re hiring former NBA great Chauncey Billups. It’s another unfortunate development for Hammon, who many believe is overdue for a head coaching gig.

So what gives? Why hasn’t Hammon gotten the opportunity to be a head coach? There’s two possibilities. First, perhaps she’s waiting for Gregg Popovich to retire so she can take over in San Antonio. Second, some think the only reason teams have included Hammon in their respective head coaching search is to receive good PR.

Regardless of what the reason may be, fans are upset Hammon isn’t an NBA head coach yet. She deserves the opportunity.

“Dear NBA teams, You’re no longer earning brownie points just for sayin you interviewed Becky Hammon,” one fan wrote. “She deserves a head coaching position more than anybody out there.”

Take a look at how NBA fans are reacting to the latest developments surrounding Hammon.

It’s pretty crazy to consider Gregg Popovich’s understudy has been an assistant for so long. It’s plausible she has an agreement in place to take over with the Spurs once Popovich retires (which could be soon). But that’s just speculation at this point.

Hammon would’ve been a home-run hire for the Trail Blazers. Instead, they’re moving forward with Billups.