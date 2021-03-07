NBA World Reacts To Adam Silver’s All-Star Game Comments

The NBA All-Star Game will go on as scheduled tonight in Atlanta, but time will tell if Adam Silver’s gamble will pass without major repercussions.

Silver has taken heat for his decision to hold the All-Star Game amid COVID-19, with LeBron James calling it “a slap in the face” that the game will be played. Already, a pair of players–the 76ers’ Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons–are unable to play tonight due to contact tracing.

On Saturday, Silver responded to James’ criticism and also tried to defend and explain his position on keeping the game on for tonight, admitting that economics does play a major role.

“I haven’t made a secret that economic interests aren’t a factor,” Silver said. “When I say economic interests are a factor, it has less to do with the economics of one Sunday night on TNT in the United States. It has more to do with the larger brand value of the NBA and the fact that this is our No. 1 fan engagement event of the year.”

Silver says that whether having this year's All-Star Game was a good idea or not should be judged once it's all over, not ahead of time. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 6, 2021

Silver made his points clear, but many are skeptical that things will work out. This was obvious when checking out how the NBA world responded to the commish’s remarks and the news about Embiid and Simmons on Sunday.

Adam Silver sending All-Star weekend to Atlanta pic.twitter.com/tqkHHb4aPJ — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 7, 2021

Adam Silver: “Hey buddy, I know it’s short notice but do you wanna play in the All-Star ga—“ Trae Young: pic.twitter.com/7PdZd6e6kG — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 7, 2021

Adam Silver- we are doing this All Star game “for the fans” pic.twitter.com/1RLvBb8C0b — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 7, 2021

Adam Silver: please hold off all judgement on whether or not All-Star break in a pandemic was a good idea until after it’s said and done Covid-19: Respectfully, naw ❤️ — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) March 7, 2021

Adam Silver’s 1000 IQ plan backfiring on him https://t.co/rFT4WGNoEZ pic.twitter.com/8rEyozIVMn — 6lack Star (@PodcastDemand) (@Jaywop6) March 7, 2021

We’ll see if Silver ultimately comes out of this looking fine.

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game will tip off tonight from Atlanta at 8 p.m. ET.