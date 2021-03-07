The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Adam Silver’s All-Star Game Comments

A closeup of NBA commissioner Adam Silver.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, talks to the media during the NBA All Star Commissioner's Media Availability as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The NBA All-Star Game will go on as scheduled tonight in Atlanta, but time will tell if Adam Silver’s gamble will pass without major repercussions.

Silver has taken heat for his decision to hold the All-Star Game amid COVID-19, with LeBron James calling it “a slap in the face” that the game will be played. Already, a pair of players–the 76ers’ Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons–are unable to play tonight due to contact tracing.

On Saturday, Silver responded to James’ criticism and also tried to defend and explain his position on keeping the game on for tonight, admitting that economics does play a major role.

“I haven’t made a secret that economic interests aren’t a factor,” Silver said. “When I say economic interests are a factor, it has less to do with the economics of one Sunday night on TNT in the United States. It has more to do with the larger brand value of the NBA and the fact that this is our No. 1 fan engagement event of the year.”

Silver made his points clear, but many are skeptical that things will work out. This was obvious when checking out how the NBA world responded to the commish’s remarks and the news about Embiid and Simmons on Sunday.

We’ll see if Silver ultimately comes out of this looking fine.

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game will tip off tonight from Atlanta at 8 p.m. ET.


