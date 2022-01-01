NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players.

On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers.

Sources: Lance Stephenson is signing a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers today. Born Ready reunion. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 1, 2022

NBA fans from around the league took to Twitter to react to the return of the Indiana fan-favorite.

“Good for Lance make em Dance Stephenson. We need more players going back to their former team,” one fan wrote.

“This is how I know 2022 will be a better year,” another said.

Through six seasons in Indiana, Lance Stephenson averaged 9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a solid role player. In addition to his decent statistical production, the shooting guard developed a reputation for his on-court antics and celebrations.

This will be Stephenson’s third stint with the Pacers, suiting up for Indiana from 2010-14 and rejoining the team midway through the 2016-17 season.

After a one-year hiatus following his 2018-19 stint with the Lakers, Stephenson returned to the NBA court for six games with the Atlanta Hawks earlier this season.

The Pacers added five players to the COVID-19 list earlier this week: Jeremy Lamb, Isaiah Jackson, Chris Duarte, Malcolm Brogdon and Kelan Martin. T.J. Warren (foot) and T.J. McConnell (wrist) are also both out with injuries.

Indiana will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET.