The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Surprising LaMarcus Aldridge News

A general view of the San Antonio Spurs arena.SAN ANTONIO, TX - JUNE 13: A general view during Game Four of the 2013 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on June 13, 2013 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The hype surrounding LaMarcus Aldridge’s San Antonio arrival back in 2015 was electric. Now in his sixth season with the Spurs, the seven-time All-Star center was released in a quite pregame announcement.

Prior to the Spurs’ matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, head coach Gregg Popovich announced that Aldridge and the franchise have “mutually agreed” to part ways as the NBA trade deadline quickly approaches on Mar. 25.

Instead of a messy breakup, the team has reportedly agreed to work with the big man to find a mutually agreeable trade destination.

With a few possible trade scenarios already in the works, the NBA world reacted to the big news. Fans already have a few ideas about where Aldridge should end up.

The Nets, Lakers, Suns, Heat, Celtics and Trail Blazers were all mentioned as fan hopefuls to land the center.

Through 21 games and 18 starts with the Spurs in 2020-21, Aldridge has averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. The former Portland superstar and Dallas native will not suit up for San Antonio’s matchup with the Mavericks tonight.

What NBA team is the best fit for the newly-available center?


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.