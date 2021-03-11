NBA World Reacts To Surprising LaMarcus Aldridge News

The hype surrounding LaMarcus Aldridge’s San Antonio arrival back in 2015 was electric. Now in his sixth season with the Spurs, the seven-time All-Star center was released in a quite pregame announcement.

Prior to the Spurs’ matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, head coach Gregg Popovich announced that Aldridge and the franchise have “mutually agreed” to part ways as the NBA trade deadline quickly approaches on Mar. 25.

Instead of a messy breakup, the team has reportedly agreed to work with the big man to find a mutually agreeable trade destination.

The Spurs will explore trades for LaMarcus Aldridge between now and the March 25 trade deadline and presumably move onto buyout discussions if no deal can be struck. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 11, 2021

With a few possible trade scenarios already in the works, the NBA world reacted to the big news. Fans already have a few ideas about where Aldridge should end up.

The Nets, Lakers, Suns, Heat, Celtics and Trail Blazers were all mentioned as fan hopefuls to land the center.

Which team should pursue LaMarcus Aldridge? pic.twitter.com/wctaBb3bhL — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 11, 2021

Brooklyn Nets GM getting ready to pursue LaMarcus Aldridge pic.twitter.com/SMHj1Iu2Tr — Rich (@UptownDCRich) March 11, 2021

Coach Pop: "LaMarcus Aldridge will not be back with the Spurs." The TL: pic.twitter.com/5TqoXiCWZN — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) March 11, 2021

I'd assume Andre Drummond is atop of the Lakers' wishlist, but LaMarcus Aldridge is an intriguing option. It'll be interesting to see how this all pans out. Lakers have options, but both of these players will be hot commodities for contenders around the league. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 11, 2021

Lamarcus Aldridge is available again? You know what to do, Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/rzNqlLI5tQ — Talkin’ Suns (@TalkinSuns) March 11, 2021

The Heat are one of several teams that are discussing trade scenarios with the Spurs for Lamarcus Aldridge (@GregSylvander). pic.twitter.com/brEIc5XLN3 — Vice City Alerts (@ViceCityAlerts) March 11, 2021

Should the #Celtics target LaMarcus Aldridge? He and the Spurs are working on a trade. #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/bxwwAxNS1S — The Celtics Journal 🍀 (@CelticsJournal) March 11, 2021

make it happen blazers & bring back lamarcus aldridge pic.twitter.com/MWjuDX0p73 — buckets (@buckets) March 11, 2021

Through 21 games and 18 starts with the Spurs in 2020-21, Aldridge has averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. The former Portland superstar and Dallas native will not suit up for San Antonio’s matchup with the Mavericks tonight.

What NBA team is the best fit for the newly-available center?