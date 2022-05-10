NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Actor Adam Sandler in action during a celebrity doubles match on Day Eleven of the 2012 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2012 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the trailer for Netflix's Hustle was released. The film stars Adam Sandler, who plays a "washed-up" basketball scout named Stanley Sugerman.

In the trailer, Sandler's character is seen traveling the globe to find a potential star. He eventually runs into a character called Bo Cruz, who is played by real-life NBA player Juancho Hernangómez.

Sandler shared the trailer for Hustle on his Twitter with the caption: "Love you all."

Well, it's safe to say Sandler is feeling the love this Tuesday. Several people are praising this trailer. Some even believe he could win an Academy Award for this role.

"He gonna get that Academy Award one way or another since he got snubbed last time everyone knows basketball movies are the way to go," Ari Weintraub tweeted.

"Mr. Sandler loves his hoop," NBA insider Marc Stein tweeted.

"Shoutout to Adam Sandler following up Uncut Gems with a movie where he recruits Juancho Hernangomez to the NBA," one fan tweeted.

"This better live up to the hype because I just got goosebumps watching this," another fan wrote.

Adam Sandler isn't the only marquee name attached to the film. LeBron James is listed as a producer.

Hustle debuts on Netflix on June 8.