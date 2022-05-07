Sports World Reacts To Anniversary Of Allen Iverson's Epic "Practice" Rant

PHILADELPHIA - APRIL 16: Allen Iverson #3 of the Philadelphia 76ers gestures to hear cheers from the crowd during the NBA game against the Washington Wizards at First Union Center on March 30, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Sixers won 107-87. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Two decades ago, Allen Iverson unleashed his "practice" rant in front of the media.

"We sitting in here - I'm supposed to be the franchise player, and we in here talking about practice. I mean, listen: We talking about practice. Not a game. Not a game. Not a game. We talking about practice," Iverson said. "Not a game. Not the game that I go out there and die for and play every game like it's my last. Not the game. We talking about practice, man."

Though it wasn't really discussed at that time, Iverson was dealing wit the death of his best friend. He understandably struggled to cope with that.

On the 20th anniversary of Iverson's "practice" rant, NBA fans are shedding light on what led to this moment. As a result, they're showing the legendary guard compassion and support.

"A reminder that you don’t know the things someone is going through, a little compassion and sympathy goes a long way," one fan tweeted.

"This is incredible," another fan wrote. "Easy to forget that at the end of the day, we're just human."

"I'm glad outlets are showing the whole story these days," an NBA fan said.

Iverson's rant will remain one of the most iconic sound bites in sports history for a long time.

That being said, it's important to note that Iverson's rant wasn't entirely about basketball.