NBA World Reacts To Allen Iverson, Reebok News
In 2001, Allen Iverson etched a career-defining moment by taking the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA Finals.
That arguably wasn't the best move he made that year.
Later that November, the star guard signed a lifetime endorsement deal with Reebok. That commitment continues to reward Iverson handsomely.
As Real Talk and Bleacher Report reminded Twitter users, Iverson receives $800,000 per year from Reebok until turning 55 years old. When he reaches that milestone in 2030, The Answer will get access to a $32 million trust.
Fans marveled at the savvy business arrangement, which gives Iverson quite the safety net a little over two decades into his NBA retirement.
Former NBA veteran Brandon Jennings argued that the Hall of Famer deserves an even larger sum as a defining face of the sneaker brand.
Given his notorious spending habits, this back-loaded contract could have saved Iverson from going through most of his sponsorship earnings in a hurry.