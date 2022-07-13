NBA World Reacts To Allen Iverson, Reebok News

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 10: American former basketball player Allen Iverson receives interview during rehearsal for 2018 Double 11 Global Shopping Festival on November 10, 2018 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

In 2001, Allen Iverson etched a career-defining moment by taking the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA Finals.

That arguably wasn't the best move he made that year.

Later that November, the star guard signed a lifetime endorsement deal with Reebok. That commitment continues to reward Iverson handsomely.

As Real Talk and Bleacher Report reminded Twitter users, Iverson receives $800,000 per year from Reebok until turning 55 years old. When he reaches that milestone in 2030, The Answer will get access to a $32 million trust.

Fans marveled at the savvy business arrangement, which gives Iverson quite the safety net a little over two decades into his NBA retirement.

Former NBA veteran Brandon Jennings argued that the Hall of Famer deserves an even larger sum as a defining face of the sneaker brand.

Given his notorious spending habits, this back-loaded contract could have saved Iverson from going through most of his sponsorship earnings in a hurry.