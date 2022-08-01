NBA World Reacts To Ayesha Curry Vacation Photos

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 20: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, NBA athlete Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry address the virtual convention on August 20, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images) (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

The big year for Steph Curry and family continued this weekend.

The Golden State Warriors superstar, who is coming off his fourth NBA championship, went on a special vacation with his wife, Ayesha Curry.

Steph and Ayesha Curry are celebrating 11 years of marriage together.

"11!!!! Today we celebrated 11 years married! It’s truly flown by. Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything. Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than half way to 20! That’s crazy!!! Okay… back to celebrating . I love you @stephencurry30 !" she wrote.

Fans love the happy couple.

"Happy anniversary 🙏🏽 You guys are awesome," one fan tweeted.

"Happy Happy Anniversary you two!!!! Xoxo," another fan added.

"Antibes! Such a special place. Love you guys!" one fan added.

"CONGRATULATIONS!!! My wife and I share this special day with you two as well! Let’s keep it going!!!" another fan shared.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and wife Ayesha celebrate with his NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade on June 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 to win the 2022 NBA Finals. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Congrats to Steph and Ayesha!