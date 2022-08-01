NBA World Reacts To Ayesha Curry Vacation Photos
The big year for Steph Curry and family continued this weekend.
The Golden State Warriors superstar, who is coming off his fourth NBA championship, went on a special vacation with his wife, Ayesha Curry.
Steph and Ayesha Curry are celebrating 11 years of marriage together.
"11!!!! Today we celebrated 11 years married! It’s truly flown by. Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything. Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than half way to 20! That’s crazy!!! Okay… back to celebrating . I love you @stephencurry30 !" she wrote.
Fans love the happy couple.
"Happy anniversary 🙏🏽 You guys are awesome," one fan tweeted.
"Happy Happy Anniversary you two!!!! Xoxo," another fan added.
"Antibes! Such a special place. Love you guys!" one fan added.
"CONGRATULATIONS!!! My wife and I share this special day with you two as well! Let’s keep it going!!!" another fan shared.
Congrats to Steph and Ayesha!