NBA World Reacts To Ben Simmons' Performance Tonight

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons' Brooklyn Nets debut didn't go particularly well.

In his first game since getting traded from the Philadelphia 76ers in February, Simmons fouled out with four points, three turnovers, and a -26 plus/minus rating through 23 minutes.

He attempted three field goals and missed his only two free-throw attempts in a 130-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Suffice it to say, NBA fans were not impressed with Simmons' return.

Before the game, via The Athletic's Alex Schiffer, Simmons discussed the importance of playing more assertively.

"If I'm not aggressive, this team's not going...you know?" Simmons told reporters Wednesday. "Like if I'm not pushing the ball, if I'm not finding my guys, if I'm not getting to the rim, then those easy shots that we get now are not going to happen. So I got to be the motor."

Despite also tallying five rebounds and assists apiece, Simmons didn't seem to play with that mantra in mind. He showed the passiveness that plagued him during the 2020-21 postseason, the last time he took the court over a year ago.

Per Nets Daily's Matt Brooks, Kyrie Irving said after the game that Simmons is a "valuable piece" to the team who needs "minutes and reps" to get back into a groove.

The Nets will have to hope Irving is right. Simmons is a pivotal part of their championship aspirations. Even if he never develops a decent jump shot, they still need the three-time All-Star who stuffed the stat sheet and played lockdown defense in Philadelphia.

Simmons will get another opportunity to find his footing when the Nets play the Toronto Raptors this Friday night.