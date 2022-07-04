NBA World Reacts To Ben Simmons' Social Media Decision

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Just in case the Brooklyn Nets needed more drama, many fans noticed that Ben Simmons recently deactivated his Instagram account.

On Thursday, Simmons posted a selfie in a Nets shirt with a caption that said, "Feeling incredible." Kevin Durant has since sent the NBA world haywire by requesting a trade, leading most to believe Brooklyn could also move Kyrie Irving.

So what does this mean? Why would Simmons do that? Yes, now that you mention it, there were several Brian Windhorst memes.

Fans don't know what to make of the 25-year-old erasing his social media footprint.

Of course, intense scrutiny over every move he makes could be the precise reason why Simmons decided to step away from Instagram.

Perhaps he's tired of receiving negative comments from strangers. Or maybe he's just cutting back on screen time. The real reason could be far more innocuous than the conspiracy theories fans are likely creating about him plotting to leave the Nets before ever suiting up for them.

Yet the organization is in sudden disarray with Durant and Irving suddenly seeking tickets out of Brooklyn. This latest saga creates a massive headache for Simmons and everyone else still with the team.

The best way to avoid the constant trade chatter: Log off and put down the phone.