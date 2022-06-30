NBA World Reacts To Blake Griffin Free Agency Rumors

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: Blake Griffin #2 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

With free agency just about to begin, it sounds like Blake Griffin is ready to move on from the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fisher, Griffin is most likely going to end back up in Los Angeles, either with the Clippers or Lakers.

"It sounds like he’s not going back to Brooklyn," Fischer said, via Yahoo Sports. "It sounds like he’s gonna go to Los Angeles. The Clippers would be pretty weird, funny, silly outcome with the whole exit there. So I mean, the Lakers would make more sense in that regard. But I honestly I can’t tell you which one seems more likely.

Could we see Griffin return to the Clippers? It's probably too early to tell, but there would be plenty of fans interested in seeing a reunion.

Even though Griffin is "eyeing a return" to Los Angeles, some fans are skeptical that he'll join the Clippers after the way his initial stint ended.

Lakers fans, meanwhile, aren't exactly thrilled with the idea of Griffin joining their squad.

This past season, Griffin averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Griffin is still searching for his first NBA title.