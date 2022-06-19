NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Lakers Trade Rumor
The Los Angeles Lakers had an extremely disappointing 2021-22 season, missing out on the playoffs.
It will be an interesting offseason for the Lakers, who could have some big decisions to make with their roster. Most notably, what will they do with Russell Westbrook?
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will probably need more help if the Lakers are going to make a deep run in the postseason in 2022-23.
Enter, Bradley Beal?
Beal is eligible to sign a max contract extension with the Wizards this offseason, but he could also hit free agency.
Or, he could pursue a sign-and-trade with a team like the Lakers.
Not everyone is buying the rumor, though.
"This is another example of what I call “Silly Season”. I’m also interested in growing my hair back," Wizards announcer Chris Miller tweeted.
"I'm interested in becoming a better person," another fan joked.
"Report: Every nba team is interested in acquiring Bradley Beal," one fan joked.
Beal has reportedly already made a decision on what he's going to do this offseason, but he's not revealing that decision yet.
Where do you see Beal ending up?