NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Lakers Trade Rumor

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers react after winning the 2020 NBA Championship in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers had an extremely disappointing 2021-22 season, missing out on the playoffs.

It will be an interesting offseason for the Lakers, who could have some big decisions to make with their roster. Most notably, what will they do with Russell Westbrook?

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will probably need more help if the Lakers are going to make a deep run in the postseason in 2022-23.

Enter, Bradley Beal?

Beal is eligible to sign a max contract extension with the Wizards this offseason, but he could also hit free agency.

Or, he could pursue a sign-and-trade with a team like the Lakers.

Not everyone is buying the rumor, though.

"This is another example of what I call “Silly Season”. I’m also interested in growing my hair back," Wizards announcer Chris Miller tweeted.

"I'm interested in becoming a better person," another fan joked.

"Report: Every nba team is interested in acquiring Bradley Beal," one fan joked.

Beal has reportedly already made a decision on what he's going to do this offseason, but he's not revealing that decision yet.

Where do you see Beal ending up?