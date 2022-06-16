NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Mavs, Rockets Trade

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 14: Fans watch the action in the first half of the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on November 14, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The NBA offseason hasn't even officially begun, but the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets have reportedly agreed to a significant trade.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Houston is sending Christian Wood to Dallas for Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, and the No. 26 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Wood emerged as a top young talent for the Rockets, averaging 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game this season. Meanwhile, none of the players going to Houston made much of an impact in Dallas.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons is among many onlookers confused by a seemingly light return in a quality for quantity exchange.

His colleague, Kevin O'Connor, believes the Mavericks will unleash the "the best version" of Wood in a contract year playing alongside superstar Luka Doncic.

As explained by ESPN's Tim McMahon, the Rockets acquired multiple players on expiring contracts and an extra first-round pick to help build a brighter future around their No. 3 selection, likely a big man who will replace Wood.

The Rockets are looking ahead by building more flexibility, while the Mavericks added a major contributor who may help them take the next step up the Western Conference ladder.