NBA World Reacts To Bold Rasheed Wallace Opinion

WUHAN, CHINA - JULY 15: Retired NBA players Rasheed Wallace attends the launching ceremony of OYTP (Outstanding Youth Training Program) basketball camp at Incity on July 15, 2018 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images) VCG/Getty Images

Andre Iguodala believes Rasheed Wallace would be one of the best players in the NBA if he was playing right now.

In fact, Iguodala thinks Wallace would be better than Giannis Antetokounmpo. No, that's not a joke.

“Rasheed Wallace probably could have been top five player in the league for a 10-year stretch,” he said on the Dan Le Batard Show. “He just chose, ‘I’ll do my thing over here.’ He was shooting 3s from half court. No, he was shooting half-court shots left-handed and right-handed. If Rasheed Wallace played in modern-day basketball today, if he played in our league today, he’d be the top five player in the league. He’d be better than Giannis, and I love Giannis.”

Sure, Wallace was ahead of his time. At 6-foot-10, he appeared like your traditional center.

However, he was a great three-point shooter and could handle the ball well. His skill-set probably translates better to today's game than the past era.

But saying he'd be a top-five player in the league right now is a big stretch.

"This why you don’t take NBA players opinions as gospel," a fan said.

"Reminder. Being great at the game of basketball, does not mean that you’re any good at evaluating basketball talent," another fan wrote.

"That's a stretch with the Giannis quote but Sheed's style of play was definitely ahead of his time," said Luis Fernandez.

The basketball takes are a bit outrageous lately.