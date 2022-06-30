NBA World Reacts To Bombshell Kevin Durant Trade News

SAITAMA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Kevin Durant of USA is seen during the Group A basketball match between USA and France within the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Elif Ozturk Ozgoncu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

We have breaking news out of the National Basketball Association this Thursday afternoon. NBA superstar Kevin Durant has requested a trade; he'll be playing for a new team next season.

Durant reportedly hasn't had any contact with the Brooklyn Nets since Kyrie Irving opted-in to his player option with the Eastern Conference franchise.

It's plausible Durant isn't interested in playing with Irving again. Whatever the reason may be, he's wanting out of Brooklyn.

"Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the franchise after Irving opted into his deal on Monday, and a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade, sources tell ESPN. It happened today," said ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

So what now? Well, it looks like Durant could be heading to the Western Conference or stay put out east.

Durant has reportedly listed the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as preferred trade destinations.

"Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant," Woj added.

The NBA never sleeps.

Here's what fans are saying about today's bombshell Kevin Durant news:

"Kevin Durant leaving the Warriors to prove he could lead his own team and then requesting a trade the same year Golden State wins again is… wild," one fan said.

"On Monday, as the league prepared for Kevin Durant to potentially request a trade during the Kyrie opt-in saga, Phoenix and Miami were often mentioned as the All-Star's perceived favorite landing spots," said Jake Fischer.

Buckle up, NBA fans.