NBA World Reacts To Cam Thomas' Stunning Performances

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 04: Cam Thomas #24 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates after defeating the Washington Wizards 125-123 at Barclays Center on February 04, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets may have quickly found a new backcourt star to replace Kyrie Irving.

A day after Irving requested a trade, Cam Thomas dropped a career-high 44 points in Saturday's 125-123 win over the Washington Wizards. That new benchmark didn't last long.

On Monday night, shortly after the Nets officially traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, Thomas scored 47 points in a 124-116 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to StatMuse, the 21-year-old is the second-youngest player in NBA history to tally 40 points in consecutive games. The youngest is LeBron James.

The NBA world marveled over Thomas' dazzling performance.

"The biggest winner of the Kyrie Irving trade: Cam Thomas," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor declared.

"Cam Thomas was a professional bucket getter in high school. He was a professional bucket getter at LSU. He remains a professional bucket getter in the NBA," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie said. "We'll see how the rest of his game develops, but he will 100% always get buckets."

"Holding back a bunch of reckless Cam Thomas takes right now," ESPN's Mina Kimes wrote. Others didn't show restraint...

"Interesting subplot of moving Kyrie is that Cam Thomas is Michael Jordan," a fan wrote.

"When Kevin Durant returns he will have to find his role in this offense," The Athletic's John Hollinger said in jest (probably). "It's Cam Thomas's team now."

Thomas has seen sporadic time throughout his second NBA season, but the former first-round pick appears to have earned a larger role. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 21.0 points through 13 games in which he's played at least 20 minutes.

Thomas will attempt to stay hot when the Nets -- potentially with new acquisitions Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith in tow-- host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.