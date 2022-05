PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley is going viral on social media for his Game 3 entrance on Sunday night.

Prior to Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors, Barkley entered the set on a horse.

It was quite a sight.

Fans were loving it.

Game 3 of the Warriors vs. Mavs series is set for 9 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on TNT.