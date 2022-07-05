NBA World Reacts To Chet Holmgren's Height Listing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Chet Holmgren pose for photos after Holmgren was drafted with the 2nd overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

At first glance, Chet Holmgren is your typical 7-foot center. Then you watch him play and realize he's silky smooth, can dribble up the court and is a defensive menace at the rim.

However, both fans and scouts are still concerned about one thing: his weight.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, who selected Holmgren with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, announced this week that the former Gonzaga star is 7-foot-1.

The highly-touted prospect needs to hit the weight room and up his calories if he's going to survive the NBA.

"IDK what he needs to do but he's gotta gain weight. If he gets to 215-220lbs that's a good place to start," one fan said.

Maybe Holmgren should take a page out of Giannis Antetokounmpo's workout plan.

When Giannis came into the league he was a twig. But a few years in the weight room and dialing in his nutrition completely transformed his body.

"Need that Giannis workout plan," another fan wrote.

"Look at this dudes legs man… one false move…," one fan said.

We'll get our first look at Holmgren in the NBA tonight when the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Utah Jazz in the Summer League.

A star in the making? We'll find out.