NBA World Reacts To Coach K's Kobe Bryant Admission

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 23: Kobe Bryant #10 and Mike Krzyzewski Head Coach of the US Men's Senior National team are talking during practice at Palau Sant Jordi Arena on July 23, 2012 in Barcelona, Spain.

Earlier this week, Netflix dropped a trailer for The Redeem Team. It's a documentary based on the 2008 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team.

After a disappointing showing in the 2004 Olympics, it was imperative that USA Basketball finds a way to get back on top of the world. Well, that's exactly what happened in 2008.

However, it wasn't easy putting together a team capable of winning a gold medal in Beijing. Head coach Mike Krzyzewski knew that his squad needed a leader. That's why he went out and recruited Kobe Bryant.

"I had a lot of concerns, that's why we recruited Kobe Bryant," Krzyzewski said.

That admission from Coach K turned a lot of heads on social media this week.

The lack of leadership on the 2004 squad was a huge reason why the U.S. men's basketball team failed.

Bryant made a plethora of clutch buckets over the course of the 2008 Olympics.

After going 5-0 in the preliminary round, the United States defeated Australia, Argentina and Spain en route to a gold medal.

Netflix will officially release The Redeem Team on Oct. 7.