NBA World Reacts To Controversial Dennis Rodman News

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Dennis Rodman Visits The FOX Business Network at FOX Studios on December 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

Would LeBron James be easy to guard?

According to most NBA fans, the answer is no. However, according to Dennis Rodman, the answer is yes.

Rodman, who played alongside Michael Jordan, believes he could have locked up LeBron.

“He’s so f*cking easy to play, he doesn’t have any moves...” Rodman said.

Oh boy...

"Rodman you getting fried my boy. I’m sorry to say it," one fan added.

"Bron giving Rodman 40 respectfully," another fan added.

"Rodman was an incredible defender but Lebron would blow by him at 25 mph and Rodman wouldn't even know what happened," one fan added.

"Imagine being so easy to guard and becoming the all time leading scorer in NBA history.. imagine if he got a bag," another fan pointed out.

LeBron will likely finish his career as the NBA's greatest player of all-time.