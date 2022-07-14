NBA World Reacts To Deandre Ayton Free Agency News

PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 10: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 10, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images) Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Star center Deandre Ayton has finally made his long-awaited free agency decision.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns' restricted free agent has accepted a four-year, $133 million max contract offer from the Indiana Pacers — the largest offer sheet in NBA history.

The Suns now have 48 hours to match that offer or watch Ayton walk.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Get the bag young fella," one fan wrote.

"Suns really coulda had something if they kept that group together," another added.

"Madness, get that bag tho. Pacers have a fun core and I doubt Phoenix will match it," another said.

Now that Ayton has reportedly signed the offer sheet, any possible sign-and-trade deals are now off the table. If the Suns match the Pacers' offer, they won't be allowed to trade Ayton until at least June 15. They also couldn't trade him to Indiana for a full year.

The Suns never made Ayton an offer, per Woj.

Ayton, who turns 24 years old next week, was selected by Phoenix with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. He's averaged a double-double in each of his four seasons, notching 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this past season.