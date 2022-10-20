NBA World Reacts To ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Decision

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith is getting his version of the "Manning Cast" for NBA games, ESPN has announced.

Titled "The NBA in Stephen A.'s World," it will debut next Wednesday during the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup. The alternate telecast will be used for select games throughout the season.

Many of the reactions to this news are people from around the NBA world noting how many shows Stephen A. appears on.

"Stephen A. has so many gigs these days he must have gotten hold of Hermione’s Time Turner," said Clutch Points' Michael Corvo, who is apparently a Harry Potter fan.

"Stephen A. Smith IS ESPN at this point," said lawyer and journalist Exavier Pope.

"ESPN is Working Every Single Red Cent Outta SAS!!!!!," noted former NFL wide receiver Jesse Holley.

"You know what we don't need more of? Stephen A Smith," said N.B. Lindberg of Space City Scoop. "He's washed, and I think it's because he has become overextended. Alas, capitalism ruins the best of us."

There are also a healthy amount of viewers asking "why?" and wondering "who wanted this?" to happen. Stephen A. isn't for everybody.

ESPN loves him though, as evidenced by the fact they have him on the air constantly and pay him handsomely.