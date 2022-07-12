NBA World Reacts To Gilbert Arenas' Blockbuster Trade Suggestion

PHOENIX - DECEMBER 19: Gilbert Arenas #0 of the Washington Wizards drinks water during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on December 19, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Wizards 121-95. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets face a pivotal turning point in their franchise. Trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could cause major ramifications not just for their organization, but throughout the entire NBA.

When concocting trade scenarios for the two superstars, most have focused on moving Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers while exploring other packages for Durant. Gilbert Arenas, on the other hand, wants to send both to Hollywood.

On fubo Sports' No Chill with Gilbert Arenas (h/t Jonathan Sherman on Lakers Daily), the former three-time All-Star suggested an epic blockbuster between the Nets and Lakers.

"Right now, the Lakers are the only team that’s suited to make a deal work because it’s less paperwork," Arenas said. "I can straight up trade Kyrie for Russ, Kevin Durant for Anthony Davis. It’s a fair trade on both sides."

While he said an Irving for Westbrook swap is "100 percent the right move" for both teams, he acknowledged that LeBron James' loyalty to Davis could complicate that part of his idea.

Agent Zero also wasn't opposed to the Nets adding Seth Curry and the Lakers giving up Talen Horton-Tucker.

Many fans don't agree that this is a fair deal, particularly on Brooklyn's side. But not every Lakers fan is willing to so this trade either.

However, plenty of fans are intrigued by the scenario.

A trio of LeBron, Kyrie, and KD would be must-see TV for the 2022-23 season. However, it'd have an early expiration date for a team that traded multiple draft picks to acquire Davis.

Meanwhile, Davis, Westbrook, and Ben Simmons would make for an awkward alignment.

Is Arenas onto something?