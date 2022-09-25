NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Nia Long News

Getty Images.

Boston Celtics head coach Ume Idoka has been suspended for at least one year for multiple violations of the organization's code of conduct.

According to multiple reports, Udoka had an affair with a member of the organization. It's unclear what exactly is causing the year-long suspension.

Udoka has notably been engaged to Hollywood actress Nia Long, who was reportedly unaware of the affair, even when she moved to Boston.

"According to well placed sources, even after the affair was discovered by the Celtics, the female staffer continued to work with #NiaLong on her move to Boston. Nia did not learn about the affair until the disciplinary action by the franchise was made public," Kevin Frazier reports.

That is truly heartbreaking to read.

"I thought we lost you from sports a long time ago and here you drop in with this bombshell!" one fan wrote.

"It's 2022, there are no secrets anymore," another fan added.

"I know a lot of “Work Husbands” that would do the same thing .. just saying," one fan added.

"Damn, well good thing they never got married yet cus him and nia been engaged for quite some time so a break-up is coming," one fan added.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 19: Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Will we see Ime Udoka coaching for the Celtics again?