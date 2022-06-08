NBA World Reacts To Heated JJ Redick Moment Today

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 02: ESPN analyst JJ Redick looks on prior to the game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

JJ Redick pushed back on another hackneyed talking point during Wednesday's episode of Get Up.

The former sharp-shooter expressed his disdain for pundits glorifying the NBA's more physical style of play in the 1980's and '90s while lamenting the current generation as softer players who flop and complain to officials too much.

He pointed out that Michael Jordan and Larry Bird also argued with referees and told Stephen A. Smith to "have your nostalgic era" if he wants to see more 75-72 games in the NBA Finals.

"This nostalgic standard that you've set for players to the 80s and 90s, and then comparing us to it all the time like we are a substandard to that, it gets annoying," Redick said.

Plenty of NBA viewers are also tired of hearing the same arguments.

Redick has not been afraid to challenge Smith and other ESPN analysts sticking to the usual talking points. He's quickly become a popular personality for The Worldwide Leader in Sports.

Eventually, Redick and other members of his generation will have the stage to criticize the new wave for perceived slights and shortcomings. For now, he provides a fresh perspective to discourse that has become stale over the years.