NBA World Reacts To Jalen Brunson's Free Agency Decision

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 18: Jalen Brunson #13 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against Royce O'Neale #23 of the Utah Jazz in the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

For the past few weeks, Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson has been linked to the Knicks. Well, it turns out the two sides are about to get a deal done.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Knicks are expected to sign Brunson to a four-year deal that's worth roughly $110 million.

The Mavericks reportedly never received a chance to match the Knicks' offer for Brunson. That's a strong indication that he was all in on joining New York's squad.

Even though Brunson was expected to land in New York, Knicks fans have to be thrilled this signing is about to become official.

Brunson won't be a stranger to the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. He played in several Big East Tournaments over the course of his Villanova career.

Perhaps the only issue with this deal between Brunson and the Knicks is that it leaked way before free agency begins. This has led to tampering accusations.

This past season, Brunson averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game for the Mavericks.

The Knicks are hopeful Brunson can continue to improve while elevating their backcourt.