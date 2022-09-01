NBA World Reacts To Jason Williams' Controversial Take

25 Jan 2001: Jason Williams #55 of the Sacramento Kings waits on the court during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the ARCO Arena in Sacramento, California. The Spurs defeated the Kings 97-91. (Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport)

Former NBA guard Jason Williams is receiving a lot of criticism from basketball fans this week because of his latest take regarding Michael Jordan.

Williams said that he believes Jordan would have a tougher time scoring in today's NBA.

"It was easy for him to get to the bucket against GP as it would be against Jrue Holiday today with Giannis and Brook Lopez sitting back there…He's not scoring as easy today as he did back then," Williams said.

Chris Broussard called out Williams for this egregious take.

"Stop it," Broussard said."Jason Williams, did you watch basketball in the 80s and 90s? Are you aware that when Michael Jordan got to the rim, who was at the rim? Shaq, Alonzo Mourning, Mutombo, Ewing, David Robinson, Mark Eaton...are you kidding me?"

As you'd expect, NBA fans are siding with Broussard on this one.

Perimeter defenders in today's NBA are probably better than they were back then. On the flip side, there aren't as many lethal rim protectors in the league right now.

Regardless, it's tough to envision a scenario where Jordan would have a hard time scoring in a league where we've seen countless players average nearly 30 points per game.