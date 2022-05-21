NBA World Reacts To JJ Redick, Bob Cousy Drama

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 02: ESPN analyst JJ Redick looks on prior to the game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Earlier this spring, JJ Redick went viral for his take on legendary NBA point guard Bob Cousy, saying he was playing against "firemen."

Redick was making a point that today's point guards, like Chris Paul, play against much tougher competition.

Cousy didn't like hearing that, though.

“I guess [Wilt Chamberlain] must have fought fires as well," Cousy said on SiriusXM Radio.

"JJ is right, Players did hold other jobs in that era - just ask Jerry West. if you dropped todays Chris Paul in the 60s, he’d dominate. However, comparing players skill and ability to 60 years ago without factoring in environmental variables is a silly premise," one fan tweeted.

"Just like sending Chris Paul as an infant to that era. He would not be today’s Chris Paul. Just so ridiculous that people think the stars today are just born this way. Technological advances, evolution, knowledge/experience from previous players all play a part," another fan added.

The drama never stops in the NBA, even when it's featuring guys like JJ Redick and Bob Cousy.