NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant, Colin Cowherd Drama

Fifteen years from now, current analysis about the players selected in Thursday's 2022 NBA Draft will sound painfully outdated.

Pundits will have to hope those players don't keep the receipts as long as Kevin Durant.

On Wednesday, the NBA star responded to a Freezing Cold Takes post from 2020. The Twitter account provided audio of Colin Cowherd criticizing Durant before the 2007 NBA Draft.

Cowherd blasted the Texas prospect for not benching 185 pounds at the NBA Combine. He claimed Greg Oden was the better choice with the No. 1 pick, and it's "not even close."

The radio host called Durant "just another wing guy" who had "Antonio McDyess written all over him."

After biding his time, the Seattle SuperSonics' No. 2 pick asked if he's finally able to take his victory lap.

Fans gave him the green light to hand Cowherd a giant loss.

However, others wondered just how long Durant was waiting before seeking vengeance.

The Portland Trail Blazers agreed with Cowherd and took Oden with the first pick. Durant has since made 12 All-Star appearances while winning four scoring titles, an MVP, and two NBA titles. He's 21st on the all-time scoring leaderboard.

Not bad for just another wing guy.