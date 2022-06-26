NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Recruiting Rumors

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Where is Kevin Durant going to play during the 2022-23 NBA regular season?

Brooklyn? Portland? Somewhere else?

With Kyrie Irving's future reportedly up in the air, Durant rumors are starting to float on social media.

This weekend, Blazers star Damian Lillard let the Kevin Durant recruiting process begin.

It's tough to see Durant going to Portland, but it would be fitting. The Blazers had a chance to pick Durant in the NBA Draft, but went with Ohio State star Greg Oden instead.

Durant, meanwhile, appears to be open to the process moving forward.

Durant has reportedly been monitoring the Kyrie Irving situation, which could come to a head next month.

NBA free agency is set to begin on July 1.