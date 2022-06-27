NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Trade Offer Rumors

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

There's never a dull moment with the Brooklyn Nets.

Rather than licking their wounds and preparing to avenge a first-round playoff sweep, the Nets are in danger of imploding. According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Kyrie Irving has received permission to seek a sign-and-trade.

If he leaves, all eyes will turn to Kevin Durant.

Durant hasn't spoken to Brooklyn's front office, per Winfield, but speculation is already running rampant of the 12-time All-Star seeking a new organization. As a superstar under contract for four more seasons, he should draw a grand haul.

"Look up the Anthony Davis trade to the Lakers and start there," a source told The Athletic's Alex Schiffer.

Three years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans for Davis. That included the No. 4 pick in 2019 and the No. 8 pick this year.

Who could assemble such a lucrative package for Durant? Fans played general manager with some trade proposals.

Yet as another fan noted, Durant is much older now than Davis was at the time of the 2019 blockbuster.

This is all assuming Irving maneuvers his way out of Brooklyn and Durant also wants a fresh start. Both scenarios are far from certain at this juncture.

Yet it's not often a four-time scoring champion and two-time Finals MVP is available, so even the thought of a hypothetical Durant trade has excited fans.