NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant, Warriors Rumors

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 19: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors tries to calm down teammate Draymond Green #23 after a foul in the second half of a NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 19, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors wouldn't be open to a Kevin Durant reunion, would they?

Golden State is coming off a championship season and Durant famously left the Warriors for the Nets following the 2019 season.

However, with Durant reportedly wanting out of Brooklyn, the Warriors are reportedly among the teams showing interest in the All-NBA forward.

"It’s no surprise to me that Warriors have interest in Kevin Durant, according to sources. So does more more than half the league. It’s KEVIN DURANT. You better make the call if you’re an NBA GM. It’s KEVIN DURANT," Marc Spears.

It's Kevin Durant, but it would still be surprising to many if the Warriors made that move.

"This would be hilarious. And not a bad outcome for Houston since BRK would almost inevitably be bad after it," one fan admitted.

"Here’s the problem with any KD trade: if you trade for KD then you’re in win now mode, so you need to keep your talent. However, the Nets don’t own any of their picks the next 5 seasons, so they need exactly what teams can’t give up," one fan added.

"If KD goes back to Golden State I’m done watching until he retires," another fan added.

Where do you see KD landing?