NBA World Reacts To Kyrie Irving Fan Photo

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

After Kyrie Irving magnified antisemitic material on Twitter, fans showed up at Barclays Center with a message on Monday night.

As shown by Nets Daily's Alec Sturm, a group of attendees sitting courtside wore shirts that said "fight antisemitism." Sturm posted a jarring photo of Irving standing right by them.

Onlookers on Twitter responded to the powerful juxtaposition.

Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. It called the fact of six million Jewish people dying during the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."

Although Nets owner Joe Tsai spoke out against Irving's actions, the Nets haven't disciplined him in any way. Irving got into a heated argument with ESPN reporter Nick Friedell while refusing to take any accountability for his decision.

Irving wrote Saturday that the anti-Semitic label "being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday."