NBA World Reacts To Kyrie Irving Opting In With Nets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 31: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on January 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving in staying put after all.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the point guard has decided to exercise his $36.5 million player option for the 2022-23 season. He reportedly plans on forgoing trade possibilities to play with the Brooklyn Nets.

The news of him staying him put came amid rampant rumors of the polarizing star seeking a fresh start, most likely through a sign and trade. All that time spent anticipating upcoming chaos was seemingly for naught.

There was reportedly also a growing sense that Irving would consider opting out and signing a $6 million cap exemption to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. But $30 million appeared to ultimately prove too much to pass up.

The fallout has many thinking the Nets called Irving's bluff. There's also a question of whether any other teams had significant interest in someone who played 103 games over the last three seasons.

This news takes one of the offseason's potential top free agents off the market. It also likely ensures that Kevin Durant will stay in Brooklyn to make one more run at a championship.

Given Irving's track record, this could merely delay upcoming drama.