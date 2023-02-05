NBA World Reacts To Kyrie Irving's Reported Threat

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Kyrie Irving #11 of Team Lebron warms up prior to the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving requested a trade Friday, giving the Brooklyn Nets little time to move the pending free agent before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. He may have played his final game with the team even if they don't comply.

On Saturday night, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said the point guard is ready to sit out the remainder of the season if not moved. The New York Post's Ryan Lewis confirmed Sunday that Irving is considering the "nuclear option" of not playing.

A source close to the situation told Lewis that Irving and his camp "haven’t decided yet."

The NBA world is torn over whether Irving will follow through on that possible threat, but they don't seem to care if Irving stops playing.

"Not a way in the world he sits all season," Bomani Jones argued. "That threat's a great way to wind up on the Nets the rest of the season. Everyone knows he thinks he can get a max deal. There's zero chance of that if he goes on strike."

"Kyrie threatened the Cavs with the same thing and he’s chosen to sit out multiple times already with the Nets… It’s not the nuclear option if it’s his regular thought process," HOOP's Josh Eberley said.

"Good luck to him thinking any team signs him in the offseason if he decides to sit the remaining portion of the season," a fan wrote.

"Who cares? Let him sit. Will not be missed," SiriusXM's Justin Termine said.

"Don’t threaten me with a good time, Kyrie," a fan wrote.

According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, Irving stopped negotiating an extension with the Nets after receiving an offer with a stipulation tied to winning a championship. The 30-year-old reportedly wouldn't stay in Brooklyn even if given a max deal.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets "remained reluctant to rush into a long-term commitment without further evidence that Irving could stay reliable, perform at a high level and remain controversy-free." Irving was ineligible to play most of last season because he did not get vaccinated for COVID-19 and was suspended eight games this season after posting the link to an anti-Semitic film.

While Irving's future beyond next week remains unclear, Haynes said the Nets don't plan to play Irving before the trade deadline.