NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Head Coaching Hire

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up the floor while playing the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

LeBron James and the Lakers will have a new head coach for the 2022-23 season.

According to multiple reports, the Western Conference franchise is hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham. The Bucks assistant head coach had previously been an assistant with the Lakers.

While the Lakers had been linked to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers and ex-Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, they'll go with a first-time NBA head coach in Ham.

Ham had been viewed as one of the top assistant coaches in the league.

He's reportedly getting a four-year contract, per Shams Charania.

Former Lakers star Magic Johnson had reportedly told Jeanie Buss that he preferred for the franchise to hire a former player. The team had previously been led by Frank Vogel, who led the franchise to a championship.

Ham's assistant coaching staff is expected to include coaches with head coaching experience, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ham was a pretty powerful force as a player.

The Lakers are coming off a disappointing couple of seasons, but they did win a championship in the bubble in 2020.

Los Angeles will look to build around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Co. this offseason.