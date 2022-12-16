NBA World Reacts To Latest Steph Curry Injury Update

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors walks on the court at a break in play against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter during Game Four of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors provided more information on Stephen Curry's injury.

On Thursday, the team revealed that their superstar suffered a left shoulder subluxation. They'll disclose a timetable for his return in the coming days.

Worried Warriors fans wished Curry a speedy recovery.

Although the NBA world will have to wait for another update, Curry's return reportedly isn't imminent.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the four-time NBA champion is expected to sit "a few weeks." The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the 34-year-old will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Curry left Wednesday night's game against the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter after grabbing his shoulder. Before getting hurt, he upped his scoring average to 30.0 points per game by registering 38 points in 30 minutes.

However, Golden State fell to 14-15 with a 125-119 loss. The reigning champions are 10th in the Western Conference standings, so an extended Curry absence could jeopardize the team's playoff chances.

Already treading water with Curry, they could be in considerable trouble if he's sidelined for the foreseeable future.