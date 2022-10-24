NBA World Reacts To LeBron James Press Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: Russel Westbrook #0 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 106-104 following Sunday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Leading by one with roughly 30 seconds remaining in the game, and plenty of time on the shot clock, Russell Westbrook missed an uncontested mid-range jumper. Though the costly decision hurt the Lakers, LeBron James wouldn't make his teammate the scapegoat.

"I feel like this is an interview of trying to set me up to say something," James said in the post-game press conference. "I can tell that you guys are in the whole Russell Westbrook category right now. I don't like to lose. I hate to lose at anything. I don't care what happens throughout the course of my season or throughout the course of my career, I hate to lose. And especially the way we had this game."

He didn't want to discuss Westbrook, who finished with 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

"You guys can write about Russ and all the things you guys want to try to talk about Russ, but I'm not up here to do that," James added. "I won't do it. I've said it over and over. It's not who I am."

Some fans applauded LeBron for not pointing the finger and throwing Westbook under the bus.

However, others attempted to read between the lines.

James is trying to steer clear of criticism through a tumultuous start. Following Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, where the Lakers made nine of 45 three-point tries, the superstar said he won't "harp" on their shooting shortcomings after every game.

The Lakers are now shooting an atrocious 21.3 percent from downtown. While Westbrook (1-of-12) is a major culprit, James has also struggled with just seven makes of 27 tries.

Whether or not he'll admit it, James is likely frustrated with his team's poor start. He'll look to guide the Lakers into the win column when facing the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.